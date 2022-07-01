Child pornography charges against Washington Twp. man bound to county court

Jul. 1—TREMONT — A Washington Twp. man charged with possessing child pornography is headed to Schuylkill County Court after all charges against him were bound over for court Thursday after a preliminary hearing.

Matthew W. Herring, 50, of 831 Deturksville Road, appeared by videoconference from the Schuylkill County Prison before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi.

Herring faces five felony counts each of photographing, filming or depicting computer sex acts involving children, child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility; and one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

After hearing testimony by the arresting officer, state police Trooper Nicholas T. Bucar of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Southeast Computer Crime Task Force, Rossi ordered all charges against Herring held for court.

Rossi also continued the defendant's bail, which was set at $100,000 straight cash at the time of his arraignment.

Bucar said the charges against Herring follow incidents at his home between Dec. 31, 2021, and Feb. 23.

The trooper said that, on June 1, he assisted Homeland Security Investigations with the execution of a federal search warrant at Herring's home for child pornography and child exploitation-related offenses.

He said the investigation began when the alleged victim and Herring engaged in conversations online using a cellphone.

Bucar said the conversations escalated, with Herring enticing the girl into sending him nude photos and videos of her committing a sex act.

Herring admitted that he knew the victim was under 18 but continued to have sexual communications with her, according to Bucar.

The defendant will now have to answer to the charges in county court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.