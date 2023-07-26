Child pornography, drug arrest from ISP

Jul. 26—Two Suspects were arrested in a joint operation between Indiana and Missouri law enforcement.

On June 26th, Detective Sergeant Brock Werne from Daviess County was tipped off by the Odon Town Marshal about a possible child pornography case involving Matthew Taylor. Detective Sgt. Werne, along with Trooper Snider and Trooper Villanueva, obtained a search warrant for Taylor's residence.

Upon execution, they arrested Matthew Taylor on multiple charges, including Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and possession of child pornography. Authorities seized electronic devices from his residence, which later provided evidence of his involvement in a child pornography trade with a subject from Missouri.

Detective Sergeant Werne contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensics Investigations Unit to alert them about a related case involving Stephen Earl Raymond Marez of Farmington, Missouri.

On July 13, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers stopped Marez's vehicle for a routine traffic violation. Upon questioning, they seized Marez's cell phone. Subsequently, investigators obtained a search warrant for the phone based on information shared by Indiana State Police.

They discovered video files of child pornography on Marez's device, leading to his formal charges by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney on July 19.

Arrested in Indiana and Charges

Matthew Taylor, 24, Montgomery, IN

Possession of Child Pornography — Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine — Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana — Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia — Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer — Trooper Chase Snider

Assisting Officers — Detective Sergeant Brock Werne and Trooper Jonathan Villanueva.

Arrested in Missouri and Charges-

Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, 31, Farmington, MO

Possession of Child Pornography — Class B Felony (3 Counts)

Promoting Child Pornography — Class B Felony

Arresting Officer — Corporal Dustin Reed Missouri State Highway Patrol