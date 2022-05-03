Child pornography: Fort Gordon trainee awaits sentencing and Augusta man draws prison term

The Lady Justice statue at the Municipal Building, before it was moved to the new courthouse.

An Augusta man has been sentenced and a Fort Gordon soldier-in-training awaits sentencing in separate federal child pornography cases.

Robert Paul Synenberg, 23, was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David H. Estes said in a news release Tuesday.

Synenberg also must register as a sex offender; serve 20 years of supervised release after completing his prison term; and pay a $1,000 fine, U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall ruled.

The FBI arrested Synenberg in December 2020 after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led agents to images of child sexual exploitation on electronic devices in his possession, according to the release.

Joshua Gamble, 29, pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography after FBI agents arrested him while investigating a complaint of suspicious activity on an Internet chat application Aug. 10 and 11, 2021.

Gamble, a soldier-in-training at Fort Gorson, faces five to 20 years in prison, registration a a sex offender, supervised release after prison and "substantial financial penalties and restitution," according to the release.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Fort Gordon trainee, Augusta man plead guilty in child pornography cases