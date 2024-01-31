Child pornography material found during search of Bloomville residence; man arrested

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office seized materials depicting child pornography and detained a suspected after executing a search warrant at a state Route 103, Bloomville, residence Monday.

“Child pornography was located on the devices seized as evidence,” according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, which noted a 27-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The search was conducted after receiving information from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Several electronic devices were seized from the residence, according to the release.

A report will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and detective Tyler Winkelman encourage citizens to report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

