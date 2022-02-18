Child Poverty Rate Soars as Tax Credit Expires

TFT/iStockphoto
Michael Rainey
·3 min read

Millions of children in the U.S. fell into poverty in January after a federal program providing expanded child tax credits expired, according to a new analysis by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

About 3.7 million children became impoverished between December 2021 and January 2022, the study found, pushing the child poverty rate from 12.1% to 17% — a 41% increase. Overall, the number of children in poverty rose from 8.9 million in December 2021 to 12.6 million last month.

The expanded child tax credit program that ended in December was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden last March. The temporary program increased the value of the child tax credit by $250 to $300 per month per child up to the age of 17, and made the credit payable on a monthly basis for the final six months of 2021. Roughly 36 million households with more than 61 million children received payments, cutting the child poverty rate by about a third.

“While in place, the monthly child tax credit payments buffered family finances amidst the continuing pandemic, increased families’ abilities to meet their basic needs, reduced child poverty and food insufficiency, and had no discernable negative effects on parental employment,” the report’s authors say.

Plans to extend the program: Democrats sought to extend the expanded tax credit for another year through their Build Back Better bill, but resistance from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has all but scuttled that plan.

Manchin has objected to what he sees as the program’s excessive generosity, and reportedly has expressed concerns about the likelihood that the cash payments would be used by parents to purchase drugs. The conservative Democrat wants the tax credit to come with more stringent income limits, as well as clear work requirements — conditions opposed by many Democrats to his left. And he has insisted that the program be paid for in full on a realistic schedule, objecting to the short-term extension Democrats had used to limit the official cost of their $1.75 trillion spending package. The 10-year cost of the program is estimated to be $1.6 trillion — nearly as large as the entire social spending package Democrats were trying to pass late last year.

Child advocates said the increase in poverty shows that Congress needs to figure out a way to extend the tax credit, even if it’s smaller than the plan originally put forth by Democrats. “Today’s report should shake Washington to its core,” Paolo Mastrangelo of Humanity Forward, a non-profit that seeks to reduce poverty, told The Washington Post. “This is not a moment for staking out political positions. Congress needs to compromise on a targeted, monthly child tax credit that will reverse these grievous losses. Any extension, even one that is much more targeted in size and scope, will help reduce the tragic number of families entering poverty.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Child poverty rose by 3.7 million after expanded child tax credit expired: study

    Almost 4 million American children fell into poverty last month after the expanded child tax credit (CTC) expired, according to a study released Thursday by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.The lapse of monthly CTC payments in January pushed 3.7 million children below the poverty line, according to federal data analyzed by the Columbia researchers. The child poverty rate rose from 12.1 percent in December to 17...

  • The WSJ Tax Guide 2022: What to Know Now About Tax Filing and Refunds

    Taxpayers this year will have to grapple with new rules for stimulus payments and child tax credits.

  • Congress eyes more financial disclosure for federal judges

    Federal judges would have to publicly disclose more about their finances under a bill approved by the Senate this week, which aims to make the judiciary subject to similar transparency requirements as lawmakers. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., is intended to make it easier for the public to find out if a judge's financial holdings could pose a conflict of interest in a case they are presiding over. The effort comes as judges have faced increased scrutiny for failing to recuse themselves from matters in which they could have an interest, like stock ownership in a company that is part of a case before them.

  • Toilet rolls instead of sausage rolls? The worst supermarkets for substitutions

    A survey by Which? reveals the weirdest substitutions received by shoppers.

  • Stocks End Lower as Ukraine Tensions Mount

    U.S. stocks fell after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its steepest one-day loss of 2022, while Brent crude oil prices fell.

  • China Wipes $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Value With New Fee Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsIndia Protests Against S

  • Midnight Appellate Court decision: Who’s in control of your southern Illinois school?

    What do you think of this opinion column by a school superintendent?

  • China Developer Zhenro Says Funds Insufficient to Pay March Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhenro Properties Group Ltd., a Chinese developer, said its existing internal resources may be insufficient to meet debt payment obligations next month, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipThe Hous

  • How to Report FAFSA College Money on a Federal Tax Return

    Each type of financial award you received for your college education has separate and unique tax consequences. Here's how to report them.

  • Each Big 12 teams nonconference schedule in 2022

    Alabama vs. Texas, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska and Baylor vs. BYU are just a few of many intriguing matchups on the schedule for 2022.

  • Study shows political affiliation drove use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine

    The use of two unproven COVID-19 treatments was higher in counties with a larger share of Republican voters in late 2020, according to a study released Friday, suggesting stark political differences in medical decisionmaking.Hydroxychloroquine prescribing volume from June through December 2020 was roughly double what it had been the previous year, and prescriptions were 150 percent higher in the most Republican counties than in the least,...

  • GOP Texas state House candidate among 19 indicted Austin officers

    Texas House candidate Justin Berry (R) was among 19 Austin, Texas, police officers indicted over alleged use of excessive force during 2020 protests in the city.Austin Police Association President Kenneth Casaday confirmed the information to The Texas Tribune, though the indictments have not yet been made public.The Austin American-Statesman first reported that the grand jury is indicting at least 18 officers in connection to protests that...

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Scrapping COVID-19 tests and isolation periods in England could lead to rapid epidemic growth as people's behaviour changes more swiftly than at previous times in the pandemic, government advisers said in a document. * Germany still expects to receive 1.4 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 21, the country's health minister said. * Canada has passed the peak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and is now in a good shape to handle the pandemic in the future without needing to impose tougher restrictions, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said.

  • Indiana school counselor tells parents their kids can opt out of Black History Month lessons

    An Indiana public school is facing criticism after one of its counselors sent a memo allowing parents to decline Black History Month lessons for their children.

  • ‘Horrifying’: 3.7 million children re-enter poverty after Biden’s child tax credit expired

    Number of US children in poverty spiked from roughly 8.9 million in December to 12.6 million in January

  • Fort Worth schools’ obsession with equity isn’t helping kids learn to read or do math

    One social-justice summit presenter even told presenters that there’s “a little white man deep inside of all of us.” [Opinion]

  • Walmart posts record holiday sales as spending remains firm

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc fought off snarled supply chains and rising inflation to post its largest-ever holiday season sales and forecast more gains in 2022, a sign the retailer expects consumers to keep spending in its stores. Walmart's investments over the past year, which included chartering ships, raising worker wages three times, and developing alternative streams of revenue, helped the company prepare for the holiday season without suffering higher costs, analysts said. On a post-earnings call, Walmart said it also had a "competitive advantage" over other businesses struggling with supply chain constraints as it sources over two-thirds of its products from the United States, helping it grow inventories by 28% in the quarter.

  • U.S. proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green cards

    The proposal is a stark departure from Trump-era public charge rules, which dramatically expanded the type and number of public benefits that would count against green card applicants.

  • How to invest like a millionaire and build wealth for retirement

    My wealthiest clients pay themselves first by systematically putting money into savings with no intention of using it for day-to-day living. Let’s take a closer look at some of the strategies deployed by my millionaire clients that can help anyone improve their financial wellness in 2022. Whether it’s in stocks, bonds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), my wealthiest clients are diligent and organized about investing.

  • Teachers have prospered under the current union leadership. They should stick with us | Opinion

    As a young woman graduating from FIU and entering into the teaching profession, I never imagined that I would one day have the incredible honor of leading my peers and co-workers as the president of United Teachers of Dade.