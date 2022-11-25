Child present in home with over 7,000 bags of heroin and illegal guns in Waterbury, police say

More than 7,000 bags of heroin, other drugs and loaded firearms were located in a Waterbury home where a child was living, Waterbury police said.

Officers from Waterbury Police Department’s Intelligence Division, Gang Task Force Unit, Auto Theft Task Force and Connecticut State Police and Violent Crimes Task Force carried out a search and seizure warrant on 30-year-old Cedeno Hernandez and a home on Ives Street, the department said.

Investigators found Hernandez and a child inside the home Tuesday, where they allegedly seized 7,317 bags of heroin, 100 grams of crack cocaine, 33 hallucinogenic pills, a loaded Ruger .357 magnum and a loaded Polymer80 9mm handgun, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and the child was safely relocated, police said.

Hernandez is charged with possession of an ounce of more of heroin, operating a drug factory, criminal possessions pistol or revolver, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, failure to declare a large capacity magazine, risk of injury to a minor and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, police said.

Hernandez did not possess a valid Connecticut pistol permit and is on the Deadly Weapons Offender Registry, police said. Hernandez is a convicted felon with a prior conviction of carrying a pistol without a permit from Jan. 14, 2019, police said. He was arrested six times with seven charges, which include narcotics and firearm violations, prior to his arrest for this incident, police said.

He was being held in lieu of $750,000 bail, police said.