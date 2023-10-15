Child-protection agency's future murky as government wheels slowly turn

Oct. 15—Almost four months after the state downgraded the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services' license, even its overseer acknowledges the agency lacks the capacity to protect children from abuse and neglect.

The office still struggles to find enough new caseworkers to do the job, said William Browning, who blames the staffing shortage for the license downgrade in the first place.

It doesn't help that four current office employees are being paid for not working because they are on administrative leave while they are criminally charged. Another worker who retired is charged as well.

Their cases are stalled as prosecution and defense lawyers engage in an uncommon court battle over the charges, blocking preliminary hearings, the basic first step in a criminal case.

The court case discourages applications by potential new caseworkers, said Browning, director of the county Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the office.

"We're in this (negative) feedback loop, right? Where we need to meet our regulatory obligations, but we can't meet our regulatory obligations because we don't have the staff to meet our regulatory obligations," Browning said Friday.

District Attorney Mark Powell, who notes the staffing shortage preceded the criminal cases, said Thursday he's concerned about the agency's status.

"If we weren't concerned, I don't think we would have charged," he said.

An unusual episode

The extraordinary has marked the agency's crisis, even beyond the rarity of child protection workers facing criminal charges.

For one thing, the county has mostly rallied behind the workers.

The day authorities charged the employees, the county solicitor stood alongside two of the five employees as a magisterial district judge arraigned them to determine bail. Solicitor Frank Ruggiero, now a county judge, later accused investigating police of a conflict of interest because caseworkers made allegations about investigating officers. He refused to elaborate.

Though the county commissioners later promised a thorough review of the cases at the heart of the charges, county Commissioner Chris Chermak at first called for letting the state attorney general investigate because of the potential conflicts, a suggestion Powell rejected. County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni ripped the police investigation as "absolutely ... over nothing," calling the agency "a model for the state."

Chermak, Notarianni and Commissioner Debi Domenick expressed confidence in Browning, placed the employees on paid administrative leave — not unusual in a criminal case — and even authorized spending up to $10,000 on their defense lawyers, definitely unusual. They refuse to explain themselves, but general counsel/acting solicitor Donald Frederickson said they did not want to "abandon" employees charged with crimes related to their work.

The defense lawyers have tried to short-circuit the case even before preliminary hearings, another rarity. In a response to the state licensing inspectors, Browning said an "ethically challenged and legally questionable" police investigation drove up resignations and retirements by creating an "atmosphere of stress, fear and panic." He again declined to elaborate Friday, but said he does not think the employees committed a crime.

The downgrade

For years, the office passed its annual inspections with little or no attention. State Department of Human Services inspectors found minor flaws, but always re-issued full licenses.

That changed this year. On June 23, the department downgraded the agency to a provisional license for the period starting May 16 and ending Nov. 15. Citing dozens of violations, inspectors accused caseworkers of letting children live in homes unfit for humans and failing to properly track cases and conduct follow-up interviews, despite witnessing deplorable conditions.

Criminal affidavits say the five staffers allowed children to stay in bug-infested and feces-filled homes without enough food, proper medical care and schooling. The affidavits cite reports of physical and sexual abuse.

The state inspectors returned last month to re-evaluate the agency's provisional license. Through a spokesman, the Department of Human Services, declined to comment because the results remain pending. Failure to improve enough will likely mean another provisional license. After four provisional renewals, the state can revoke a license.

Browning said inspectors offered kind words during their visit, saying, "They said they were surprised that we're able to do as well as we did with the number of staff we had."

"I would like not to have (another provisional), but I think not much has changed," he said.

The charges

Four days after the downgrade, city police and county detectives charged two caseworkers, two supervisors and a retired caseworker with endangering the welfare of children and failure to report or refer a case of suspected child abuse.

The caseworkers are Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 46, of Dickson City. The supervisors are Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 35, of Scranton, and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald. The retired caseworker is Randy Ramik, 59, of Clarks Green.

They remain free on unsecured bail. By now, preliminary hearings where prosecutors present witnesses and other evidence should have happened, and a magisterial district judge should have decided if the cases move on to county court for further action.

The hearings remain on hold because of the defense lawyers the county is paying. In written motions, they asked a county judge to dismiss the charges. They accuse the district attorney's office of allowing police untrained in child welfare law to second guess caseworkers in a "misguided attempt to address perceived shortcomings" in the system. Prosecutors also cherry-picked facts to make the employees look bad while excluding facts that show their innocence. The lawyers contend their clients have immunity from prosecution.

In response, Powell accused the defense lawyers of cherry-picking their own facts in a "misguided and erroneous" effort to exonerate their clients.

"The court should not entertain inappropriate delay tactics," Powell said. "How could the supervisors and caseworkers here not be aware of the dangerous situation they were creating when they were ignoring those children in need?"

The hearing on the motion to dismiss happened Sept. 1, but county Judge James Gibbons hasn't ruled. Gibbons declined Thursday to say when he will. Powell said Friday he's ready for the preliminary hearing.

"Depending on what the ruling is, we will then take the next appropriate step," he said.

The action plan

At Chermak's request, Browning developed a plan to address the agency's shortcomings and avoid repeats.

The plan, which Browning authored, called for about 15 steps, including establishing "a multi-disciplinary task force to address children living in squalor," body cameras for caseworkers, senior managers reviewing referrals of children living in deplorable conditions, requiring photographs of conditions, reviews of "all unfounded cases of abuse," weekly administrative reviews of high-risk cases, administrative reviews of any family with six or more referrals over the last three years and caseworkers completing all written assessments in the field before starting the next case.

Browning said most have been implemented, though technical aspects of the body cameras remain in the works.

The caseworker shortage

Over and over, Browning has cited the lack of caseworkers for the agency's troubles. In June, county employee lists showed the office with 19 fewer caseworkers and one less supervisor than March 2022. In July, the county hired a company Service Access and Management Inc. of Reading to manage "ongoing and placement" cases to free county-employed caseworkers to concentrate on new cases.

Last month, the commissioners approved incentives to encourage remaining staff to stay. The incentives are $5-an-hour pay hikes and bonuses of up to $20,000.

As of Friday, the county had 24 caseworkers, 21 fewer than March 2022.

The county continues to advertise for more caseworkers on its website, Indeed.com and governmentjobs.com. The county is developing specifications to advertise for a recruiting company to more actively seek new caseworkers, Browning said.

