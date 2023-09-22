Child pulled from Springfield swimming pool has died

Sep. 21—The 1-year-old boy who was pulled from a swimming pool last month died earlier this week at Dayton Children's Hospital.

According to a report from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, Leon William Arnold was pronounced dead on Monday.

According to the report, the cause of death is under investigation by the Springfield Division of Police.

Leon, also called Leo, was a "happy, wild little boy," who was full of energy, according to his obituary. He enjoyed climbing and walking with his dad to a taco truck and liked to watch Bluey and Cocomelon.

"He was a special gift to his family and will be greatly missed and forever loved," the obituary reads.

A memorial service for the child will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the same location.

Leon's mother had reported him missing at 4:52 p.m. in the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue and a second call at 4:56 p.m. reported that he was found in a backyard pool, said Lt. Michael Curtis of the Springfield Police Division on Aug. 31.

The boy had been unresponsive when he was taken to Mercy Health — Springfield. He was flown via CareFlight to Dayton Children's in unknown condition.

According to initial reports, Arnold had been missing for about 15 minutes before he was found. It is not clear how long he may have been in the water.

A GoFundMe account for Leon's funeral costs and to pay bills associated with the tragedy asked for thoughts and prayers for his parents, identified as Anthony and Kristy Arnold.