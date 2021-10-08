Child pulled from submerged UTV only had mouth and nose above water, Wyoming cops say

A child was trapped underwater in a UTV with only their mouth and nose above the water, Wyoming authorities said.

Two children were off-roading Sunday when they crashed the utility terrain vehicle into a canal, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The vehicle had been traveling eastbound on the canal road at a rate of speed too high to safely complete a right-hand turn,” sheriff’s office deputies said Thursday in a news release. “The vehicle entered the canal and collided with the bottom.”

The UTV rolled over in the water, and the cab where passengers sit was fully submerged, officials said.

An off-duty sheriff’s office deputy saw a passerby waving for help and found one of the children trapped with only their mouth and nose above the water, authorities said.

“The deputy jumped into the canal, went under the UTV to release the seat belt, and got the juvenile to shore,” officials said. “The deputy was treated on scene by EMS for gasoline in his eyes from the leaking UTV.”

The children weren’t injured during the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

