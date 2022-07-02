Young child pulled from Vadnais Lake amid search for 2 siblings; mother suspected, also missing

Authorities say a mother is believed to have drowned her three young children in a Vadnais Heights lake on Friday. The woman was also missing in what the Ramsey County sheriff characterized as an apparent murder-suicide.

The body of one child was pulled from Vadnais Lake on Friday evening, and authorities were searching late into the night for the other two children and their mother. The three children were all younger than 5 years, authorities said.

“Horrible facts developing,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher posted on his Facebook page shortly before a news conference at Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park in Vadnais Heights.

The tragedy began hours earlier and in a different suburb.

“At 10:30 this morning, Maplewood police responded to a report of a suicide in the 1300 block of Pearson,” Maplewood police Lt. Joel Steiner said at the Friday night news conference at Sucker Lake Road and Vadnais Boulevard. “When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male … in relation to that investigation, Maplewood police responded to this location on information of a potential murder-suicide. At this time, there’s an active rescue and recovery operation going on.”

The missing woman is believed to be the wife of the deceased man, authorities said. Her car was recovered in the park.

Some two dozen relatives and friends of the family huddled near the lake as authorities — including a State Patrol helicopter, the sheriff’s office and its dive team, cadaver dogs, police and fire crews in boats, and others — continued the search on the lake and the surrounding land.

“Obviously, a horrible set of facts appears to be developing,” Fletcher said during the news conference. “We do not know for certainty the condition of all three children, but we have recovered one child here in the lake. Our water patrol and dive team is actively searching for the other two. We do not know yet where their mother is, but we’re treating this as a potential triple homicide here at Lake Vadnais. …

“I will tell you that a number of resources are here,” said Fletcher, who is also a former mayor of Vadnais Heights. “We’re going to continue to look for the other two children well into the dark … there is nothing more tragic than the loss of young children, all of which were apparently under the age of 5. If you’re wondering why we suspect the children are here, the children’s shoes were here.”

Late Friday night, as the search continued, relatives and friends of the Hmong family started a small fire, which one man said was an appeal to the spirits to help them find the bodies.

