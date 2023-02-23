Child in Raceland shot and killed as he and brother played with loaded gun, authorities say

A school-age child died tonight after being shot while he and his brother played with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

A man called 911 about 7:45 p.m. and reported a small child had been shot in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The child became unresponsive, and CPR was administered at the scene. The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The child and his brother, near the same age, were playing with a loaded handgun when the firearm discharged, striking the victim, the Sheriff's Office said.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Child in Raceland shot and killed playing with loaded gun, police say