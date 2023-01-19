Child rape case headed to Auglaize grand jury

Jan. 18—WAPAKONETA — The case of a Wapakoneta man charged with raping two young girls under the age of 10 is headed to an Auglaize County grand jury.

Scott Dickman, 46, waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court and Judge Judge Andrew Augsburger bound the case over to common pleas court. Augsburger ordered Dickman held under a $3 million cash bond.

According to court documents, Wapakoneta police officers were dispatched on Dec. 30 to a residence in reference to a complaint of child sexual assault. The alleged victims each told police about sexual assaults they had suffered at the hands of Dickman.

The children were also interviewed by specialists at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, court records show.

Dickman reportedly had checked into Coleman Health Services in Lima, where he told two employees he had touched the vagina of one of the young girls "inappropriately," according to the affidavit in support of his arrest.

The rape charges carry prison sentences of 25 years to life upon conviction.