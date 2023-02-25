Child rape charges against Slatington man held for county court

Feb. 24—ORWIGSBURG — A Slatington man charged with raping a young girl in two communities will have to answer to charges against him in Schuylkill County Court.

Larry A. Schew, 39, of 3940 Eagle Circle, who has a master's degree in social work, is charged with assaults that occurred in 2012 and 2013 in Schuylkill Haven and 2019 and 2020 in Branch Twp.

Schuylkill Haven police Patrolman Tyler Fleming and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin charged Schew with one felony offense each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault-11 years older, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault-forcible compulsion, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and aggravated assault of a person under the age of 16; two felony counts of corruption of minors where the defendant is age 18 or above; and one misdemeanor charge each of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and indecent exposure.

After hearing testimony by the victim, now 16, the sole witness, Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina ordered all charges held for Schuylkill County Court, saying prosecutors presented enough evidence to substantiate that the crimes occurred and that Schew was most likely responsible.

Serina told Assistant District Attorney Julie Werdt and Schew's attorney, Eric Prock, of Pottsville, that he believes the case will involve issues of credibility, something that cannot be decided at the preliminary hearing level.

"This court filters out cases that should not go to trial or to the next level," Serina said.

He said the case against Schew is the type of case that is intended to be at trial and will probably "boil down to creditability."

Prior to the ruling, Prock asked Serina to dismiss the charges, saying there was no specificity to substantiate the charges, to consider the fact they happened over a decade ago and that the victim was unable to recall specifics.

Werdt countered by saying the testimony by the victim is enough to hold the case over to county court.

Story continues

In court, the victim testified that while at the Schuylkill Haven house, Schew took her to his room and sexually assaulted her.

"He grabbed me and pinned me down on the bed," she said.

After the alleged rape, the girl said Schew told her, "This is our little secret."

At the Branch Twp. home, the girl said on one occasion Schew pinned her against a wall. The girl said she was 13 at the time and was able to kick Schew in the leg and flee the home.

Under questioning by Prock, the girl said she did not tell anyone about the incidents until August 2022, 10 years after the first assault. She did not give an explanation as to why.

She also told the court that on a regular basis, Schew would come close to her and "grind" his body against hers.

Fleming and Robin said the crimes allegedly committed by Schew came to light on Aug. 8 when a Childline report was generated and contact with the victim was made two days later.

During a subsequent forensic interview at the Child Resource Center in Harrisburg, the girl told how Schew sexually assaulted her at both locations and about the time he told her "this was their little secret."

Schew remains free on $75,000 straight cash bail posted shortly after his arrest and arraignment on Dec. 20, 2022.