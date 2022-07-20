Child rape charges against Tamaqua man held for Schuylkill County Court

Jul. 20—TAMAQUA — A borough man charged with sexually assaulting two young girls over a three-year period in Tamaqua had all but two charges against him held for Schuylkill County Court during a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Austin James Dennis, 23, of 512 Washington St., appeared before Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer.

Dennis faced charges of two felony counts each of rape of a child, corruption of minors and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; one felony count each of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old and aggravated indecent assault of a child; and two misdemeanor counts each of indecent exposure and terroristic threats.

Tamaqua police Patrolman Karl Harig and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin filed the charges stemming from incidents that authorities said occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 23, 2021, at Dennis' home in Tamaqua.

After hearing testimony by Robin, the only person to take the stand, Dennis' attorney, Richard Coble, of Philadelphia, asked Bayer to dismiss the two terroristic threats counts.

Coble argued the alleged threats were directed at a third party.

"These threats were not made against the victims," he argued.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer N. Foose told Bayer that although the threats were not directed at the victims, they were made by Dennis to have the girls comply with his demands.

"The threats were made for compliance," Foose said.

Bayer agreed with Coble's argument and dismissed both threats charges.

"These do not meet the statute at this time," the judge said.

In their affidavit of probable cause, Harig and Robin said the girls were around 3 and 4 years old when the assaults began.

Investigators said that one of the girls, who is now 7, reported that Dennis did "bad things" to her, including exposing himself and touching her private parts.

The second girl, who is now 8, reported similar things but also said that Dennis raped her and made her perform a sex act on him.

Neither of the two was required to testify in court on Tuesday but remained behind a closed door in an adjoining room with family members and counselors.

Dennis remains free on $100,000 straight cash bail pending further court action.