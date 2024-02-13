Child rape conviction upheld on appeal

Feb. 12—A state appellate court Monday upheld the child rape conviction of a Wilkes-Barre man who challenged decisions by the Luzerne County judge who presided over his trial and certain comments made by the assistant district attorney.

Barrkim Tyreaf Stallings, 32, formerly of North Empire Court, was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and burglary following a three day trial before Judge David W. Lupas in May 2022.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records say Stallings raped a then 12-year-old girl inside an apartment in the Emunah Manor Apartment complex on Coal Street on Oct. 4, 2020.

The girl was home with her younger sister while their mother was working a 12-hour shift at a nursing home.

After arriving home, the mother found Stallings passed out with his pants down to his ankles in the girl's bed, according to court records and testimony during the trial.

DNA evidence recovered from the girl's underwear matched the genetic profile of Stallings, which was shown to the jury.

On appeal, Stallings did not challenge evidence but Lupas' denying requests by his trial lawyer, Paul Walker, for a mistrial based on statements from then-assistant district attorney Susan Luckenbill, who prosecuted.

Stallings challenged statements by Luckenbill made during her opening statement and closing argument asking the jury to look for "red herrings" in Stallings' defense. Stallings further said Luckenbill told the jury he is a "child rapist" in her closing argument before the jury reached a verdict.

Lupas denied requests for a mistrial ruling Stalling received a "fair trial" but not a "perfect trial." Lupas further provided a curative instruction to the jury about Stallings being prematurely called a "child rapist" as the context was used to counter a defense argument.

"We agree that the curative instruction was sufficient. The trial court (Lupas) did not ask the jury to disregard the child rapist argument and did not need to. The trial court protected (Stallings) constitutional presumption of innocent and Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial by properly ensuring the jury understood that the prosecutor's characterization was simply an argument as to the crime charged in this case," a three-member panel — President Judge Anne A. Lazarus, Judge Mary Jane Bowes and President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens — of the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled.

Lupas sentenced Stallings in October 2022 to 21-to-42 years in state prison. Stallings is required to lifetime registration as a sexual offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.