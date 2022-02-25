Child rape suspect arraigned in Superior Court

Feb. 25—SALISBURY — David McCarron, a former Salisbury resident charged with child rape with force in December, was arraigned Thursday in Salem Superior Court.

McCarron, 55, also faces four counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14. He was released on $5,000 cash bail Jan. 5 after Superior Court Judge Sal Tibit overruled Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle's ruling to hold him without bail while awaiting trial. The bail amount remained the same after his arraignment in the higher court.

Doyle's ruling Dec. 30 stated there were no conditions of release that would ensure the girl's safety and ordered him held pending trial.

While awaiting trail, McCarron must stay out of Salisbury, wear a GPS monitoring device, live at the Bedford address provided to the court and remain there from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day, have no contact with the child and witnesses, and have no unsupervised contact with children under 16.

Little is known publicly about the charges since the police report was immediately impounded following his arraignment.

But according to court records, they stem from incidents on three days in September, October and November. Following the November incident, a family member obtained a restraining order against McCarron.

The initial complaint was made Dec. 13, with the child being interviewed by police as recently as last week.

Minutes before Doyle's original ruling in late December, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Doyle that McCarron "groomed" the 11-year-old child over a long period of time, including instances when the child's mother was out of the house. In that sense, he had a "caregiver role."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.