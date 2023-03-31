ZANESVILLE − A 37-year-old Somerset man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted on charges related to repeatedly raping two children for several years.

The jury found Jonathan Hamilton guilty on seven counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition after three days of testimony at trial. All charges carry sexually violent predator specifications. He was given life in prison without possibility of parole.

The investigation began in 2019 in Perry County when one of the two children first disclosed that she was being sexually abused. During her forensic interview at a child advocacy center, the victim explained that the defendant began sexually assaulting her at the age of 3 or 4.In separate interviews, both child victims described in explicit detail how the defendant “did bad things” to them. Both children disclosed that some of the incidents occurred in the Philo area.Since offenses occurred in Muskingum and Perry counties, the decision was made to proceed with all of the charges in Muskingum County. The resulting indictment contained charges stemming from both counties as a continuing course of conduct from 2013 to 2018, which is permitted by law when a person commits a pattern of crime in multiple jurisdictions and involving the same victims.“Pursuing justice for our most vulnerable victims is a priority for our office. Achieving results holding child predators accountable is a difficult task but one we refuse to shy away from,” Prosecutor Ron Welch said. “The bravery of the victims, the hard work of law enforcement and tireless efforts by Assistant Prosecutor (Michael) Hughes will ensure this defendant never harms another child.”

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Child rapist sentenced to life in prison