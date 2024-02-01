Child remains found encased in concrete spurs search for missing kids, Colorado cops say

The search continues for two missing kids after remains were found in a metal container in Colorado, officials said.

On Jan. 10, officers with Pueblo police learned someone found a metal container in a storage unit filled with hardened concrete, according to a Jan. 31 Facebook post.

During the investigation, police reported searching the container and finding child human remains inside. Officers declared it a suspected homicide.

As part of the investigation, police said they are looking for two children.

Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez went missing in the summer of 2018 at the ages of 5 and 3, respectively, police said.

Police didn’t confirm if the remains belong to either child.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the remains, police said.

As of now, Pueblo officers interviewed two people of interest and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-553-2502, according to the release. Anyone who offers information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.

Pueblo is about 110 miles south of Denver.

