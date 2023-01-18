Child remains found in search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, cops say

The remains of a child have been discovered following a week-long search for a missing 4-year-old girl, Oklahoma authorities say.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that remains were recovered in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Cyril, where Athena Brownfield was reported missing on Jan. 10.

Authorities have not confirmed the remains are of Athena. The remains will be taken to the state’s medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

The announcement came a day after the bureau of investigation said the case became a recovery operation, meaning Athena was presumed to be dead.

Two caretakers have been arrested in connection to Athena’s disappearance and death. Alysia Adams, 31, was charged with two counts of child neglect, and Ivon Adams, 36, was charged with murder and child neglect, police said.

Athena was allegedly killed on Christmas Day when Ivon Adams held her up by her arms and beat her, his wife testified, The Oklahoman reported.

He later “told Alysia that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs,” the newspaper reported, citing an affidavit.

It’s unclear why the alleged beating took place.

Athena and her 5-year-old sister had been living with the couple for up to two years, according to KSWO. But during that time, the caretakers never took the girls to school or to a doctor for check-ups, the affidavit states.

