Child reportedly hit by car and other reports

Jun. 1—The Sheriff's Office received a report at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday from the emergency room of a child who was reportedly hit by a car while on a bicycle in Clarks Grove earlier in the evening.

Outhouse reported on fire

An outhouse was reported on fire at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at 202 First Ave. SE in Clarks Grove.

Vehicle damaged

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday at 721 Minnesota Ave. The driver's side mirror was smashed and the passenger side had been keyed.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of possible theft by fraud at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday at 331 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Ray Ker, 33, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Frank Avenue.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle was recovered at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday at 410 E. Fourth St.

Theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday of a theft of electric boxes, a refrigerator, garage door, well fittings and other items by renters that moved out at 72015 315th St. in Hartland. A rock was also thrown through a window.