Child reportedly shot in Dayton; Police investigating

Daniel Susco, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 9—Police are investigating after a child was reportedly shot at a house in Dayton.

The shooting was reported at 7:16 p.m. at a house in the 700 block of Goodlow Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The child already was being taken to the hospital at the time the shooting was reported, a dispatch center sergeant said.

The severity of the child's injuries is unknown, as is the child's age. It also is not clear what led to the shooting,

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories