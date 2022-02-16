Child reportedly shot in Haltom City, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A girl was shot in a Haltom City neighborhood Wednesday afternoon and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police told KTVT-TV (CBS 11).

A spokesperson for Haltom City police did not immediately reply to a Star-Telegram request for information.

The child was shot in the 3500 block of Eastridge Drive around 3 p.m., KTVT reported. Police did not provide the age of the child but said that she is “a little girl.”

Police have not announced any suspects or anybody in custody.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.