Child reports being abused by staffer while staying at Camp Thunderbird, YMCA says

A former YMCA staff member is accused of abusing a young camper at Camp Thunderbird south of Charlotte, according to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The suspect, 21-year-old Elijah (Eli) Donato, “worked at both the Harris YMCA and YMCA Camp Thunderbird in various roles from 2019 to 2023,” YMCA officials said in an Oct. 5 news release.

“Donato is no longer an employee and ... in line with our policies and procedures, we banned him from all of our properties and events,” YMCA officials said.

“We have sent notification letters to families from Camp Thunderbird and the Harris YMCA, as well as provided law enforcement contacts and communication guides to all camp families, members and program participants we’ve reached out to.”

An investigation was launched by the YMCA after Donato was arrested Sept. 28 in Carolina Beach, N.C, and charged with two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, police said.

He is accused of sexually exploiting a child in September while working as a private babysitter in Carolina Beach, officials said.

Donato lives in Wilmington and was employed as a YMCA site coordinator for the After School Care program at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School, Carolina Beach police say.

“Upon learning of his arrest, we began reaching out to parents/caregivers of all campers who were assigned to a cabin with him during their time at Camp Thunderbird,” the YMCA of Greater Charlotte reported.

“Since this arrest was made public, we received a report of alleged abuse involving a camper at Camp Thunderbird. We are deeply disturbed and saddened, and our prayers are with the children and families affected by these alleged actions.”

YMCA officials say they are cooperating with sheriff’s office in York County, S.C., (where Camp Thunderbird is located) and investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, S.C. Department of Social Services, and representatives from YMCA of the USA.

YMCA officials report criminal background checks are required of people hired to work at its facilities and contracts forbid staff members to have “contact with children outside of YMCA programs.”

