UPDATE: Child reunited with family after being found in Kettering

UPDATE @ 3:11 p.m.:

The child found without his parent or guardian has been reunited with his family, Kettering Police dispatchers confirmed.

It was not immediately known if the incident was being investigated further, or if criminal charges or citations were being pursued.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we’ll update this story as details become available.

INITAL REPORT:

Kettering Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a child found without his parent or guardian.

Police posted a photo of the boy on their social media just before 2:15 p.m.

The boy, believed to be three or four years old, was found on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane. He was found wearing only a diaper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kettering Police at (937)-296-2555.