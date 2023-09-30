Have you seen this truck? 9-year-old boy killed by hit-and-run driver near Fort Meade

A 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit and run in unincorporated Fort Meade on Friday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident happened in the 2400 block of Hutchins Road, southwest of Fort Meade, about 4:45 p.m.

Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Friday evening news conference at the scene that Andres Martinez, 9, "a good student, a good child," got on his bike Friday after school and began riding to a friend's house.

Judd said a red pickup truck struck the child and killed him.

"You see the child's bicycle, which was torn in half, in the road," Judd said. "The red pickup truck continued to flee eastbound down Hutchins Road.

"It is beyond comprehension that anyone could hit another person with their vehicle and not stop to render aid, to help, to report what happened," Judd said. "But that's even a thousand ... times worse when it's a child, a little 9-year-old boy."

The Sheriff's Office said it needs the public's help locating a four-door, red Chevrolet Silverado, 2015 to 2018 model year, with a lift kit, mud tires and factory aluminum rims. It asked the public to check any home or business surveillance footage for the timeframe of 4:45 p.m.

Judd said the Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the driver.

"You don't have to get involved, just tell us where the vehicle is and where the suspect is ... and we'll take it from there," Judd said. "We need that person in jail tonight."

Contact Heartland CrimeStoppers at 800-226-TIPS (800-226-8477) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk sheriff looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 9-year-old boy