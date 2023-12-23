Child RSV deaths
Wisconsin announces two children have died because of the Respiratory virus, RSV as cases spike.
Wisconsin announces two children have died because of the Respiratory virus, RSV as cases spike.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the CDC, shares what to do if you're sick and gives an update on rising cases.
Is China's "mysterious" wave of childhood pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses cause for concern? Experts weigh in.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
This reversible top-seller feels 'like a hug from a gentle cloud warmed by the sun.' And it makes a great gift!
This portable boombox arrives before Christmas and comes with a whole lot of sound. Think of it like a music genie.
The company's damaging earnings report dragged the stocks of other sports apparel companies down Friday.
Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
The FTC is proposing changes to the COPPA to make it harder for tech companies to track and monetize children’s data.
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
The FTC has proposed tightening up the rules protecting kids from the surveillance economy. The updated rules would require companies to get the OK from parents before sharing data with advertisers and prohibit holding onto data for nebulous "internal operations," among other things. "The proposed changes to COPPA are much-needed, especially in an era where online tools are essential for navigating daily life—and where firms are deploying increasingly sophisticated digital tools to surveil children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a blog post.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
Magnets FTW! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
Many people are no longer concerned about COVID, despite hospital admissions and deaths steadily climbing for weeks. Here's what experts want you to know.
Ben Simmons hasn’t played for the Nets since Nov. 6.
The next generation of Apple’s CarPlay interface has been previewed in luxury cars made by Porsche and Aston Martin.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school, and will now join Notre Dame after its national title run last spring.