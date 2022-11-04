Child rushed to hospital after carjackers crash, Memphis Police say

A child was critically injured after a group of carjackers crashed into another car following a police chase, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

It started when a car was stolen at gunpoint Friday morning, MPD said.

Officers were trying to pull that carjacked vehicle over near Thomas and Whitney when the driver sped off, according to police.

Memphis Police gave chase and, while fleeing from police, the driver of the stolen car crashed into another car near Jackson and Cypress, causing two people in that car to be taken to hospitals, MPD said.

One of those people, a child, was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition and the other, a woman, was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to police.

Police eventually caught up with the three alleged carjackers, two of whom were also children and were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, Memphis Police said.

Memphis Police said the investigation into the carjacking and crash is ongoing.

