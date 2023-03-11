Child safe after Lexington woman accused of opening fire on car, sheriff says

A Lexington County woman was arrested for firing a gun at a car containing a mother and her child after allegedly sending a series of threatening messages and being accused of shooting into the car the day before.

Shamara Janaye Greene, 20, faces two counts of attempted murder, stalking, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a statement released by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“No one was injured” in Thursday’s shooting, said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Around 7:30 a.m., the victim, who has not been identified, told officers that she was approaching her home when she recognized Greene’s car waiting in her house on the 100 block of Culler Road.

The victim said she immediately backed out of her driveway with her child in the backseat of her car when Greene allegedly began to follow her. An incident report said Greene, in a green Tommy Hilfiger shirt and red jogging pants, exited her car and allegedly shot at the victim’s car two to four times.

Greene then fled the scene, according to the incident report.

Investigators could not find the projectiles at the scene, according to the investigative report, but officers found a “BB to dime sized” hole in the rear bumper of the victims car and collected other evidence from the location of the shooting.

A neighbor told officers she heard what sounded like four gunshots, according to the report.

Greene was quickly found and arrested a home on N. Lawrence Ave, in Swansea, according to the report. Officers said she was wearing a green shirt and red pants at the time of the arrest.

The victim told officers that Greene had been sending her Facebook messages saying that she was going to kill her and her child, according to the incident report.

The victim also told officers Greene shot at her through the sunroof of her car the previous day. She made a report to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, according to the incident report. Officers at Thursday’s incident say they spoke with Calhoun County investigators who said they took a report about Wednesday’s but did not pursue it do to lack of probable cause — investigators said they did not locate any shell casings or damage to the vehicle.

Story continues

Greene’s bond was denied on the two attempted murder charges according to records from the Lexington County Detention Center, where she is currently being held.

Greene had been previously charged with first degree assault and battery in Calhoun County, on Jan. 14, 2022, according to court records. On Friday, a motion was filed in Calhoun County general sessions court to revoke Greene’s $10,000 bond for the assault and battery charge.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more details.