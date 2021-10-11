Troubled teen safely walks through subway tunnel from Manhattan to Queens

A 16-year-old girl with psychiatric problems walked through a subway tunnel from Manhattan to Queens Monday afternoon, police said.

The teen was grabbed by police at 21st St-Queensbridge station and taken to Elmhurst Hospital for a mental health evaluation. She is not likely to be charged, police said.

Police said they got word about 12:45 p.m. of a child on the tracks at the Lexington Ave./E. 63rd St. subway station.

When police arrived, she was gone, already on her way to Queens.

Authorities shut the power off briefly then turned it back on so officers could ride a train at a slow speed, looking for the teen.

But cops on the lookout for her in Queens saw her enter the station and took her into custody.