Child says woman knew about molestation

Jul. 17—ELWOOD — A child told authorities she was sexually molested for about two years and when an adult learned what was happening, the child was told it wasn't the person's fault because "he can't control himself."

A warrant was issued Thursday for Christina "Christy" Lynn Falink, 51, for Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.

Falink is a licensed clinical social worker and the founder and president of the nonprofit Hoofprints to Hope, LLC. The organization offers equine therapy in Madison County and serves children ages 5 through 18.

On April 13, the child was interviewed by authorities after she reported being inappropriately touched by a teenager, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Caitlin Foster-Morency.

During the interview the child said Falink had told her "not to tell anybody what was happening," according to the affidavit.

The girl said the teenager had pulled her clothes down and touched her "private parts" and made her touch his "private parts." She said the sexual activity, which included penetration and masturbation, had occurred over a two-year period.

While describing an incident with the teenager, the girl said "when a boy gets horny, they can't control themselves. Of course, every guy is like that," according to the affidavit.

She told authorities that Falink had told her the teenager was not at fault because "when he gets horny he can't control himself."

The girl said Falink did not want her to tell anyone what happened because she was afraid the teenager would go to jail, according to the affidavit. The girl said the teenager had told Falink what "was going on between" them.

Foster-Morency said she spoke with Falink about the interview with the girl and Falink said she would not allow for it and any further correspondence should go through her attorney.

