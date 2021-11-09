‘This child was scared to death.’ New details in case of girl who used TikTok signal for help.

A man arrested in Southern Kentucky for allegedly holding a missing North Carolina girl against her will had threatened to kill her dog if she tried to get away, a police officer testified Tuesday.

The prosecutor moved at a hearing to up the charge against James Herbert Brick, 61, from unlawful imprisonment to kidnapping.

Laurel District Judge John Paul Chappell approved the request.

Police arrested Brick, of Cherokee, N.C., on Nov. 4 in Laurel County after the 16-year-old girl he had in his car used a hand signal — popularized on TikTok and other social media to indicate a need for help — to attract the attention of a man in another car as they traveled on Interstate 75.

The other motorist called 9-1-1, and police stopped Brick when he got off the interstate at London.

The girl, whose name police have not released because of her age, left North Carolina with Brick willingly on Nov. 2, but later began to fear for her safety, police have said.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Lt. Chris Edwards of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office testified that the girl was scared when officers got her out of Brick’s car.

“She was physically shaking, crying,” Edwards said. “This child was scared to death.”

Edwards said the teen told police she had been afraid to try to get away from Brick because he had told her that if she tried, he would kill her dog and then kill himself in front of her.

Police also charged Brick with possession of material portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Chappell found probable cause to believe Brick committed the offenses and held his case over to be presented to a grand jury.

He also raised Brick’s bond from $10,000 to $50,000.

