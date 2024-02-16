Child on scooter hit by vehicle in Orange County, troopers say

A child riding a scooter was hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle on Friday in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:44 a.m. at Avalon Park Boulevard and Golden Isle Boulevard.

The juvenile victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

Read: Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed person in wheelchair in Brevard County

The crash has the southbound lanes of Avalon Park Boulevard shut down.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation and no other details have been released.

Watch: Driver crashes SUV into Orlando yoga studio before fleeing the scene, police say

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.