Child seriously hurt in Wall crash involving allegedly intoxicated driver, officials say

WALL — A nine-year old child was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Friday night following a two-car accident involving an intoxicated driver.

Wall police did not say what type of injuries the child suffered, only that they were "very serious." Police did not have an update on the child's condition Saturday morning. Captain Chad Clark said one of the drivers of the vehicles was intoxicated and arrested at the scene with criminal charges pending. Police have not named the driver.

More information is expected to be released later today.

The accident happened at about 8 p.m. on Rt. 138 eastbound near the Rt. 18 entrance ramp. The section of roadway was temporarily closed while emergency teams responded to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team.

This is a developing story. Check back with app.com for more details as they become available.

