13-year-old girl seriously injured in car wreck in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police say a child was seriously injured following a wreck.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found three cars that had been involved in the accident.

The investigation showed that a Hyundai Elantra was turning onto Wells Street from Metropolitan Parkway when it was hit by a Nissan Altima. The Elantra then crashed into a Nissan Rogue.

The drivers of the Altima and Rogue were not injured.

The Elantra’s driver and three occupants suffered minor injuries.

A fifth occupant of the Elantra, a 13-year-old girl, was seriously injured.

Investigators said she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of the wreck.

