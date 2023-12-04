13-year-old girl seriously injured in car wreck in Southwest Atlanta
Atlanta police say a child was seriously injured following a wreck.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Metropolitan Parkway.
Police said when they got to the scene, they found three cars that had been involved in the accident.
The investigation showed that a Hyundai Elantra was turning onto Wells Street from Metropolitan Parkway when it was hit by a Nissan Altima. The Elantra then crashed into a Nissan Rogue.
The drivers of the Altima and Rogue were not injured.
The Elantra’s driver and three occupants suffered minor injuries.
A fifth occupant of the Elantra, a 13-year-old girl, was seriously injured.
TRENDING STORIES:
Kirby Smart says ‘no question’ Georgia belongs in College Football Playoff after loss to Alabama
Person steals MARTA bus, drives it to Stone Mountain Park before being arrested, officials say
13 people arrested as north Georgia deputies break up theft ring
Investigators said she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of the wreck.
IN OTHER NEWS: