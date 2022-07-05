11-year-old injured in hit-and-run during Fourth of July gathering in Kansas City

An 11-year-old child was hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run during a family gathering on Independence Day, according to Kansas City police, who are searching for a suspect.

Police were called at about 11:34 p.m. Monday to the 8400 block of Prospect Avenue when a silver sedan drove south on Prospect Avenue, hitting the child, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled south.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The child was lighting fireworks in the street when they were hit, police said.

No additional information was immediately available Tuesday morning.