Child services visited home of toddler hours before she was found dead in Atlanta area pond

The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services says they were investigating suspected abuse of a 1-year-old girl just a few hours before her daughter was found dead on Thursday night.

Sandy Springs police put out an alert for a missing 1-year-old girl along Concourse Parkway just off of I-285 just after 7 p.m. Hours later, they say Nirvana Oliver’s body was found in a pond. She was later pronounced dead.

Police later arrested the child’s mother, Asia Calabrese-Lewis, on charges of felony murder and cruelty to children.

“The father of the child arrived and asked where the child was,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis said. “At that time, the mother made the proclamation, ‘At the bottom of the pool.’”

DFCS confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they first made contact with Calabrese-Lewis on Wednesday night after receiving a report of suspected abuse or neglect.

They say they attempted a home visit on Thursday, just a few hours before police began searching for the child.

“This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana’s loved ones,” a DFCS spokesperson said in a statement.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral expenses.

