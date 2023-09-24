Child severely injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser early Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Pueblo Avenue at 12:19 a.m.

The juvenile was located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

