Child severely injured in shooting at Hickory Hill Sonic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Hickory Hill Friday evening, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded To the shooting at 4130 Kirby Parkway at 5:07 p.m. Police say a juvenile male was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A man has been detained, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG has reached out to the Hickory Hill Sonic Drive-In location for a statement. We are still waiting to hear back.

