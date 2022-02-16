Child sex abuse charges filed against Middletown, Frederick men

Feb. 15—Two local men are facing charges in separate cases for allegedly sexually abusing children.

Eduardo Antonio Burgos-Ceron, 42, of Middletown, is being held without bail on charges of second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor and two counts of sex abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct, online court records show. A District Court judge ordered him to continue to be held without bail at a Feb. 8 hearing.

Burgos-Ceron allegedly sexually abused a girl repeatedly between February 2014 through March 2019, online court records indicate. Charging documents allege the abuse started when the girl was as young as 8 years old.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office took a report of the alleged abuse Jan. 21 and took a written statement from Burgos-Ceron the following day, according to charging documents. The investigation continued and Burgos-Ceron was arrested Feb. 3.

Burgos-Ceron's attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is set for March 2.

Second alleged victim identified in Frederick abuse case

Brad Allen Kelley, 36, of Frederick, has been charged with one count of sex abuse of a minor, online court records show. A District Court judge ordered him to continue to be held without bail as of a Feb. 8 hearing.

According to charging documents, Kelley allegedly sexually abused an approximately 11-year-old girl in December 2021. He was arrested Jan. 28, online court records indicate.

Police learned of the alleged victim while investigating Kelley's alleged sexual abuse of another child. In a separate case, Kelley is charged with sexual abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct, for offenses alleged to have occurred between August of 2017 and August of 2019, online court records show.

Kelley did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon for the most recent case. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 2.

