Child sex abuse: New Windsor man sentenced to prison

A 36-year-old New Windsor man on Monday was sentenced to 18 years in prison for engaging in acts of sexual conduct with a child who was younger than 13, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler’s office said.

Byron Romero pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on June 1 to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a felony.

On Monday he was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release after his prison term, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement. Before Romero's release from prison, he will be registered as a sex offender.

The crimes took place between December 2014 and September 2018, and Romero was arrested by New Windsor police on Jan. 20, 2022, Senior Assistant District Attorney Ryan Greenbaum said.

“This defendant’s vile and outrageous conduct permanently affected the innocent victim of his crime,” Hoovler said in the statement. “While the conviction and sentence cannot restore what the child has lost, it will ensure that this defendant will not be able to victimize anyone again. I applaud the painstaking investigation by law enforcement and the prosecutor who handled the case. My office will continue to provide support for victims of sexual assault and seek to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

Michael McKinney is a breaking-news reporter for the Journal News, the Poughkeepsie Journal, and the Times-Herald Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New Windsor man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse