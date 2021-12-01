Child sex-assault case heads to Somerset County court

Dec. 1—SOMERSET — A Somerset man will appear in county court, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl, authorities said.

Brandon Lucas Warrick, 20, of the 400 block of Lynn Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset. The case now heads to Somerset County court.

Somerset Borough police charged Warrick with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors. Police also charged him with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

According to a criminal complaint, police started the investigation after receiving a Childline report. Warrick allegedly smoked marijuana with the juvenile in May and performed sex acts.

Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Somerset Child Advocacy Center.

Warrick is free on bond.