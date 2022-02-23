Child sex assault conviction could result in life sentence for Little Suamico man

OCONTO – A Little Suamico man could spend the rest of his life in prison following his conviction of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child 12 years ago.

Randall Robenhorst, 61, was found guilty on all seven charges on Feb. 11 at the end of a two-day trial.

He faces a maximum of 325 years in prison at his April 25 sentencing.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe said she was grateful to the jury “for bearing witness to testimony that was undoubtedly distressing to hear” before finding Robenhorst guilty after less than 90 minutes of deliberation.

“I hope this verdict sends a loud and clear message that sexual assault will not be tolerated in our community, and that reports of sexual assault will be thoroughly investigated and vigorously prosecuted whenever possible,” Rowe said.

The assaults were reported in late May by the girl’s mother to Child Protective Services and investigated by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told a forensic interviewer that Robenhorst inappropriately touched her, and he had her inappropriately touch him, on several occasions at a home in the town of Little Suamico.

The incidents occurred from November 2009 through February 2010, according to the criminal complaint.

Robenhorst was charged June 9 with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, child enticement and three other sexual assault charges.

Rowe said she was “incredibly proud of the courageous young woman who testified against the man who sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was a little girl.”

Robenhorst denied assaulting the girl when he testified, Rowe said.

Robenhorst had been free after posting $30,000 cash bond on Dec. 8, when his bond was lowered from $50,000 cash. After the trial, Judge Jay Conley revoked the bond, and he was returned to jail.

