Child sex-assault suspect faces 101 counts in Cambria County court

Oct. 20—An Upper Yoder Township man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial on 101 sex-related counts, accused of assaulting a now-13-year-old girl over several years, authorities said.

Charles Eric Hoogenboom, 46, of the 1000 block of Coon Ridge Road, appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

Township police charged Hoogenboom with 20 counts each of aggravated indecent assault without consent, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Police also charged him with 19 counts of aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 and one count each of aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16 and indecent exposure.

Hoogenboom was arrested for alleged assaults that took place from March 2018 to August of this year.

Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl on Sept. 2 at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Hoogenboom was released from Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg and is serving home confinement.