Child sex charges against former Madison Twp. fire chief sent to grand jury

Rick McCrabb and Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 25—Sex charges against a former Madison Twp. fire chief have been sent to a Butler County grand jury by Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron.

Ronald E. Miller, 69, of Preble County Line Road in Madison Twp., is charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving three girls who were between 5 and 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, according to court records.

The rapes allegedly were committed about 30 years ago against one of the victims, according to officials and documents.

During Miller's preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in Middletown Municipal Court, Butler County Sheriff Detective Janee Lambert was the only witness. She told the court that she interviewed Miller on Feb. 13, two days after her office was made aware of the alleged gross sexual impositions.

She said that Miller, who hasn't worked for the fire department for 20 years, confessed that he made two young girl masturbate him in the woods near his home. The girls are scheduled to be interviewed Thursday, Lambert said.

Another female, now in her early 40s, told a relative in a text message that Miller raped her when she was 13. Lambert said Miller indicated he waited until the girl was 13 years old so she "understood" what was happening. The rapes allegedly occurred in the Miller residence, according to court documents.

Miller's attorney, Chris Pagan, asked Lambert if the BCSO served any search warrants. She said Miller's cell phone and computer were confiscated and his home was searched. She said the investigation is ongoing.

Miller's bond remained at $380,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with any of the alleged victims.

