Child sex crime charges dismissed in Athens after speedy trial never happens

Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Lisa Lott recently dismissed a six-count sexual assault indictment against a former University of Georgia student after she ruled that prosecutors failed to bring the man to trial in response to a motion demanding a speedy trial.

The lawyer for Nicholas E. Fernandez, 25, of Alpharetta, filed for a speedy trial in early January this year.

Lott noted in her Dec. 16 ruling that the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office had the January and April terms of Clarke County Superior Court to try Fernandez under rules of a speedy trial. The April term ended on July 10 and no trial took place.

During this span of time, the prosecutor had the indictment dismissed in February because the office was not prepared for trial, then had Fernandez re-indicted on the charges in September, according to the court document.

However, Lott ruled that “when the state re-indicted defendant, the speedy trial period had already expired. Thus, the state had no ability to go forward at any point in time during the second case.”

CrimeDowntown Clayton Street art vandalized less than month after installation

CrimeOconee Blotter: Two older women fall for phone scams costing them at least $13,000

In a statement Thursday from the DA’s office, Jenna Vaisvil, director of External Affairs, said there was “a time mistake on our end, as well as a scheduling error on the judge’s calendar as a result of the speedy trial motion, that resulted in this outcome.”

However, she also noted that the assistant district attorney handling the case is no longer employed in the office.

Fernandez had faced charges of trafficking a child for sexual servitude, kidnapping, child molestation, and two counts of statutory rape for alleged actions that occurred January 2020 to April 2020.

The charges alleged that Fernandez and a co-defendant were involved in having the 14-year-old girl from Cook County taken to Athens then to a location in Maryland, where the co-defendant lived.

Story continues

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charges are still pending in other jurisdictions.

GBI Agent Jason Seacrest, whose regional office handled the investigation in Clarke and Cook counties, said Wednesday about the court ruling, “We are aware of what happened. We were not expecting that.”

“There are cases pending in Cook County, so I can’t comment,” he said.

Athens attorney Ryan Swingle filed a motion to have the charges dismissed after his client was not tried under the deadlines set by the speedy trial demands.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens judge dismisses child sex case after prosecutor fail to try defendant