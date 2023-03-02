Child sex crime suspect is booked into Sacramento jail after extradition from Panama

A man wanted by Sacramento County authorities on suspicion of child sex crimes was booked into jail Wednesday following extradition from Panama, local and federal law enforcement officials said.

Felipe Giezi Castaneda-Jauregui, 65, was charged by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 8 with 10 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, the FBI’s Sacramento office said on a news release.

Castaneda-Jauregui allegedly fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution.

The FBI on Feb. 6 obtained a federal warrant for Castaneda-Jauregui’s arrest. Castaneda-Jauregui was arrested the same day at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, where he was attempting to board a flight to Guadalajara, Mexico, according to the FBI news release.

Castaneda-Jauregui was successfully extradited and booked just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, jail booking records show. His bail is set at $2 million.

Castaneda-Jauregui is due in Sacramento Superior Court for an initial appearance Monday.