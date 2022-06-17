Child sex crime suspect is school bus driver

Jun. 17—A Catlettsburg man charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material has been identified as a local school bus driver.

Darrin Ray Rose, 39, was confirmed to be a bus driver with the Carter County School District Friday by Superintendent Paul Green. Upon notice of Rose's arrest, Green said he was placed on administrative leave and the district is awaiting further investigation by law enforcement.

The school district made a Facebook post noting the administration was aware of a bus driver's arrest.

"The Carter County School District has been made aware of an arrest involving a school bus driver," the post stated. "As information is being release, the district is closely monitoring the situation. The Carter County School District holds the safety and well-being of students as our top priority. The district will take immediate and appropriate actions as necessary."

Green said the district learned of the arrest Thursday evening. Rose was arrested by Ashland Police Wednesday just before 5 p.m. at his home, according to a uniform citation.

A search warrant was executed by the Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit and Catlettsburg Police Department at Rose's residence. The warrant was obtained after multiple images depicting nude children and children involved in sex acts with adults were received from a target device connecting to the internet at Rose's residence, according to the citation.

Officers located a desktop PC which contained evidence of the presence of child sexual abuse material. At least one cell phone was located hidden in the bathroom where law enforcement also located Rose, according to the citation.

Rose provided the pass code to the cell phone, which was said to have multiple images of child sexual abuse material on it, according to the citation. Rose continually denied wrongdoing, involvement or knowledge to the officers, according to the citation.

The Ashland Police Department released a statement on Rose's arrest on Facebook Thursday. Multiple devices were seized and transported to the APD Cyber Crimes Unit for further examination, according to APD. The department expects more charges to follow as the investigation is ongoing.

Rose is in the Boyd County Detention Center with a $10,000 cash bond.