Child sex offender moving to Rock Valley program

Aug. 10—TOWN OF ROCK — A child sex offender will be moved to Rock Valley Community Programs, 203 W. Sunny Lane, on Monday, Aug. 16, the Rock County Sheriff's Office announced.

Rodney M. Mouth was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2002 in Dane County, according to online court records.

Mouth will be forbidden from contact with minors, visiting places where alcohol is sold and taking drugs. He must comply with standard sex-offender rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring and have face-to-face contact with law enforcement. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

The registry Tuesday listed Mouth's residence as the Dane County Jail.