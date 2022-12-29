Child sex sting suspect sentenced

Dec. 28—A former McAlester Army Ammunition Plant assistant fire chief who was found guilty in Okmulgee County for soliciting a minor for sex online was sentenced.

Okmulgee County District Judge Pandee Ramirez sentenced Keith McVicker to 10 years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

An Okmulgee County jury found McVicker, 47, guilty in September of soliciting sexual conduct or communicating with a minor by use of technology.

McVicker, with a listed address of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested after investigators alleged he communicated with undercover officers for two weeks before agreeing to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex in Henryetta.

Court records also show McVicker was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine along with court costs.

A request made by McVicker to transfer his probation from Oklahoma to Tennessee was granted without objection from prosecutors as long as ODOC authorizes the transfer request.

McVicker is also required to register as a sex offender and remain compliant with all rules and requirements in place for registered sex offenders.

Investigators identified McVicker as the assistant fire chief of McAAP in a press release following the man's arrest. Court records also show McVicker as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.

Court documents show McVicker refused numerous plea deals offered to him by prosecutors with the District 25 District Attorney's Office. The case has been scheduled for previous jury dockets since 2019, but issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and active-duty orders from the U.S. Coast Guard led to the case eventually being scheduled for the September 2022 trial docket at the Okmulgee County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, McVicker told the undercover investigator posing as a father willing to let men have sexual relations with his underage daughter that he was a fireman and asked if he was speaking with law enforcement before ending communication.

Two days later, McVicker allegedly began communication again and asked if the girl was ready and when he could meet her.

McVicker was taken into custody March 18, 2019, at an agreed upon location in Henryetta.

The undercover sexual predator sting was conducted by the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department.

