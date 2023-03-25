Child sex suspect hospitalized; reason unknown

Mar. 24—An Albuquerque man accused of trying to solicit sex online from someone he thought was an underage girl was hospitalized Thursday, just hours after appearing virtually from the Santa Fe County jail for a judicial proceeding.

Joseph Vukosovich, 51, was arrested Tuesday after, authorities said, he drove to the Coronado Condominiums on Cerrillos Road to meet with a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Santa Fe County officials were tight-lipped Friday on what caused Vukosovich's hospitalization.

"On March 23, he was transported out of the facility to a hospital. We have no further details, as he is currently hospitalized and under medical care," Santa Fe County spokeswoman Cindy McKee wrote in an email Friday.

Warden Derek Williams said in a brief phone interview Friday e was in the middle of reviewing an incident packet on the situation leading up to Vukosovich's hospitalization.

"We [county officials] had agreed to keep [any statements] very short right now just because of the sensitivity and confidentiality of the case," Williams said.

State prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to have Vukosovich detained pending trial. He is scheduled to appear at a hearing in First Judicial District Court on April 3, according to online court records.

Vukosovich's arrest concluded a monthslong undercover operation in which a Santa Fe police detective posed as an underage girl online and messaged with Vukosovich. The defendant sent investigators vivid messages describing sex acts he wanted to perform, requests for nude and semi-nude pictures of the girl and an obscene picture of himself, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this week.

Santa Fe Count Magistrate Court Judge David Segura walked through all seven of the charges against Vukosovich during a hearing Thursday afternoon. If convicted on all counts and given consecutive sentences, Vukosovich could face up to 80 years incarceration and a $35,000 fine.